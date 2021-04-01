April 1 (UPI) -- Miguel Cabrera added some flair to the first home run of the 2021 MLB season as the Detroit Tigers veteran smacked the 349-foot, two-run shot while playing in the middle of a snow shower in Detroit.

Cabrera's cold blast came in the bottom of the first inning against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd did not allow a run in the top half of the inning. Indians ace Shane Bieber then settled in against the top of the Tigers batting order.

The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner first forced Tigers left fielder Robbie Grossman to line out to left field. He then allowed a Jeimer Candelario single. Bieber proceeded to strikeout Willi Castro swinging, which prompted Cabrera to step into the box with two outs.

Bieber began the exchange with a fastball, which drifted out of the strike zone for a ball. He then got a called strike with a slider. Bieber's third offering, a 92.8-mph fastball, landed over the right field fence.

Cabrera turned on the 1-1 fastball and sent it to the opposite field. The ball traveled 101.8-mph as it left the park.

Jonathan Schoop then singled to right field in the next at-bat. Bieber struck out Nomar Maraza to end the inning.

Tigers center fielder Jacoby Jones brought in another run with an RBI double in the bottom of the second frame. The Tigers held onto the 3-0 lead through four innings.

Cabrera, 37, is in his 18th season. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star hit .250 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 57 games last season. Cabrera owns a .313 batting average for his career.

The Tigers host the Indians in the second game of the three-game series at 1:10 p.m. EDT Saturday at Comerica Park.