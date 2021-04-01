April 1 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract with the New York Mets.

Sources told ESPN, MLB Network and the New York Times that the parties agreed to the deal Wednesday. The contract is the third largest in MLB history based on total value.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has a $426.5 million pact and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts a contract for $365 million.

Lindor joined the Mets in a January trade from the Cleveland Indians and had been negotiating for a new extension all off-season. His new contract starts in 2022. Lindor will earn $22.3 million in 2021, which means the Mets will pay Lindor a total of $363.3 million.

He previously said he would not negotiate a new deal beyond Opening Day on Thursday.

Lindor, 27, hit .258 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 60 games last season for the Indians. The four-time All-Star hit at least 32 home runs in each season from 2017 through 2019. He also led the American League in plate appearances in three of the last four seasons.

The two-time Gold Glove winner has a career .285 batting average.

The Mets face the Washington Nationals in their first game of the 2021 season at 7:09 p.m. EDT Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.