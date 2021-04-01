April 1 (UPI) -- A bizarre baserunning blunder nullified Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Cody Bellinger's two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

In the third inning of the Dodgers' season opener, Bellinger lined what appeared to be a two-run homer to left-center field. The ball hit off the glove of Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia and bounced over the fence.

Turner was stationed on first base during Bellinger's at-bat and believed Tapia caught the ball. As Turner retreated to first, Bellinger passed him in the confusion, leading umpires to call him out.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts briefly exited the dugout to discuss the call with the umpires.

Cody Bellinger hit a home run with Justin Turner on base, but Turner thought it was caught for an out and ran back to first base. Bellinger passed Turner on the bases and was ruled out. The home run counted for one run instead of two. pic.twitter.com/ErecD0td3d— ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2021

Turner was allowed to trot home, and Bellinger was officially credited with a single and an RBI. Bellinger, however, had his home run nullified, keeping him at 123 career homers.

Rockies second baseman Chris Owings was awarded a putout because he was the closest to the play.

The Rockies held an 8-5 lead over the Dodgers entering the bottom of the eighth inning.