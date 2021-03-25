March 25 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers will be without Khris Davis for opening day and the start of the 2021 MLB season due to the designated hitter's left quadriceps injury.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said Wednesday that Davis will miss three to four weeks due to the strain, which occurred Tuesday when Davis ran out a bunt single in a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Advertisement

"We'll see how it works out, and obviously we have a few more roster decisions to make," Rangers manager Chris Woodward told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know for sure how we're going to move on from here, but we still got some more decisions to make."

The Oakland Athletics traded Davis to the Rangers in February. Former Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus also was part of the five-player exchange.

Davis, 33, hit .200 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 30 games last season for the Athletics. He hit .220 with 23 homers and 73 RBIs in 133 games in 2019.

Davis hit at least 42 home runs in each season from 2016 through 2018. He hit an MLB-best 48 homers in 2018.

He hit .219 with two home runs and six RBIs in 13 games this spring.

Davis has a $16.7 million salary in 2021 and is scheduled to become a free agent next off-season.

The Rangers face the San Diego Padres in another Cactus League spring training game at 9:40 p.m. EDT Thursday at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.

The Rangers battle the Kansas City Royals in their first game of the regular season at 4:10 p.m. EDT April 1 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.