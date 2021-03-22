March 22 (UPI) -- Jorge Soler hit one of the longest home runs of 2021 spring training with a 484-foot blast in a Kansas City Royals win over the Colorado Rockies.

Soler's homer came in the bottom of the fifth frame in the 6-1 win Sunday at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz.

The Royals led 2-0 as the game entered the fifth inning. Carlos Santana grounded out in the first at-bat of the half-inning. Soler then stepped in to face Rockies relief pitcher Dereck Rodriguez.

Soler fell behind 1-2 in the count. He then obliterated a Rodriguez fastball to left field for a solo homer. Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier struck out swinging in the next at-bat.

Rodriguez then allowed a triple to Ryan O'Hearn. Hanser Alberto then drove in O'Hearn with an RBI single for a 6-0 lead.

Rockies third baseman Josh Fuentes hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the eighth inning for the final run of the game.

Soler went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored in the win. He is hitting .225 with four home runs and eight RBIs this spring. Royals second baseman White Merrifield also went 2 for 3 in Sunday's win.

The Royals host the San Diego Padres in another spring training game at 4:05 p.m. EDT Monday in Surprise.