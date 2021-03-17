March 17 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani came out on top of a power hitter vs. power pitcher matchup when he hit a 464-foot home run off Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber in a Los Angeles Angels spring training win over the Cleveland Indians.

Ohtani's bomb came in the bottom of the third inning in the 17-8 triumph Tuesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

The Angels led 4-2 at the start of the half-inning. Dexter Fowler brought in the Angels' first run of the frame with a sacrifice fly to center field. David Fletcher then plated two runs with a single to center field. Ohtani then stepped in to face Bieber.

The Indians ace fired in a fastball for his only offering of the exchange. The Angels designated hitter obliterated the pitch deep to center field and cleared the batter's eye beyond the outfield fence.

Albert Pujols gave the Angels a 10-2 lead with an RBI double in the fourth inning. The Indians then plated six runs in the fifth inning to cut the Angels lead to 10-8.

The Angeles finished the game with a seven-run barrage in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ohtani went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the win. He is hitting .579 with four home runs and seven RBIs this spring.

Fletcher, Pujols, Kean Wong and Juan Lagares also collected two hits apiece for the Angels on Tuesday in Tempe. Lagares, Pujols and Scott Schebler also collected two RBIs apiece in the win.

Bieber, who led MLB with a 1.63 ERA, 122 strikeouts and eight wins last season to win the American League Cy Young Award, allowed seven hits and nine runs in the loss. He is 0-2 this spring.

Indians third baseman Yu Chang homered in the loss.

The Indians face the Cincinnati Reds at 9:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. The Angels battle the Seattle Mariners at 9:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.