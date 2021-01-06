Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda was discharged from a Southern California hospital after a stay that lasted about two months, the Los Angeles Dodgers said.

"Dodger great Tommy Lasorda has returned home from the hospital and is resting comfortably," the team said in a statement Tuesday night.

The 93-year-old Lasorda was admitted to an Orange County hospital and placed in intensive care in early November, although the Dodgers didn't release a statement about the manager's condition until the next week.

Lasorda was then moved to a rehabilitation center of the hospital a few weeks later. The Dodgers haven't revealed the reason for his hospitalization.

Lasorda, who has a history of heart issues, managed the Dodgers from 1976-96 and helped guide the club to two World Series championships. During his tenure, the Dodgers won four National League pennants and eight division titles.

The Dodgers icon suffered a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the team the following month. He has remained with the organization as a special advisor to the chairman.

Lasorda, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, has been with the Dodgers since 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach, manager and executive for the club.

Most recently, Lasorda attended the Dodgers' Game 6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles clinched its first World Series title since 1988 with that victory.