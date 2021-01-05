Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sandra Scully, the wife of longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, has died from complications of ALS. She was 76.

The Dodgers said Monday that Scully died Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She had battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, for several years.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sandi Scully, the loving wife of Vin and a dear member of the Dodger family," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

ALS is a progressive disease that affects muscle-controlling nerves in the brain and spinal cord. As the muscles are weakened, it becomes more difficult to eat, breathe, walk and talk.

Sandra and Vin were married for 47 years. Sandra also is survived by daughters Catherine, Kelly and Erin, sons Todd and Kevin, 21 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Vin, 93, served as the Dodgers' play-by-play announcer for 67 years and retired after the 2016 season. Sandra shared the Dodger Stadium broadcast booth with her husband for his final home game.

"Sandi was Vin's biggest fan and was always there in loving support of him at Dodger Stadium until she began her battle with ALS," Kasten said. "She was truly Vin's and the Scully family's rock, and she will be dearly missed."

The Scully family asked for donations in Sandra's name to the department of neuromuscular disease at UCLA/ALS research.