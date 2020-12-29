Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres continued their trend as one of the most-active Major League Baseball teams this off-season as they agreed to a trade with the Chicago Cubs to acquire All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish.

Sources informed MLB.com, The Athletic and USA Today of the trade on Monday. The Padres will also net Cubs catcher Victor Caratini in the swap.

Advertisement

The Cubs are set to receive right-handed pitcher Zach Davies, shortstop prospects Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana, and outfield prospects Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena in the trade, which is pending physicals.

Darvish, 34, won a league-high eight games and had a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts last season for the Cubs. The four-time All-Star finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2020.

RELATED Rays to trade ace pitcher Blake Snell to Padres

Darvish has a 71-56 record and 3.47 ERA during his eight-year MLB tenure. He has also pitched for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Darvish is signed through the 2023 season and has a $22 million salary in 2021.

The Padres' move for Darvish comes one day after the franchise agreed to trade for Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell.

Darvish and Snell -- the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner -- should give San Diego one of the most-formidable rotations in the National League.

Caratini, 27, hit .241 with a home run and 16 RBIs in 44 games last season for Chicago. He hit a career-high .266 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 95 games in 2019.

Davis, 27, posted a career-best 2.73 ERA and a 7-4 record in 12 starts last season for the Padres. He is eligible for arbitration this off-season and could be a free agent next off-season.

Preciado was the No. 11 prospect in the Padres organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Caissie (No. 13), Mena (No. 15) and Santana (No. 16) also were among the team's top prospects.

The Padres also gave up some top prospects in the Snell deal, which sends Luis Patino (No. 3), Cole Wilcox (No. 7), Blake Hunt (No. 14) and Francisco Mejia (No. 15) to the Rays in exchange for the ace.