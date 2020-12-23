Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers reached a two-year deal with former New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday.

League sources told the Los Angeles Times and The Athletic that Kahnle's agreement with the Dodgers is worth $4.75 million guaranteed. According to the outlets, he will earn $750,000 this season plus a $550,000 signing bonus. His base salary for 2022 will be $3.45 million.

Kahnle, a hard-throwing right-hander, underwent Tommy John surgery in early August after appearing in only one game for the Yankees this past season. The Dodgers expect him to return in late 2021 or at the beginning of the 2022 campaign.

The 31-year-old Kahnle was one of five key relievers in the Yankees' bullpen, joining Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Chad Green. Kahnle struck out 88 in 61 1/3 innings and walked 20 in the 2019 season. He had a 3.67 ERA.

Kahnle has a 9-9 record with four saves and a 3.82 ERA in 285 appearances across seven MLB seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Yankees.