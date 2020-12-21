Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Howie Kendrick, who won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019, announced his retirement from MLB on Monday after 15 seasons.

In a post on social media, Kendrick thanked baseball fans and each of the clubs he played for in the major leagues.

Advertisement

"To the fans, without your support and love for the game, our stage and lights would not shine as brightly as they do," Kendrick wrote. "Know you will be missed as well. I will always love the game of baseball and will constantly reflect on the lifelong memories made. For now, it's time to drop the mic and enter a new stage of my life."

During the 2019 postseason, Kendrick was named MVP of the National League Championship Series and belted the go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the World Series to help the Nationals win their first title in franchise history.

The 37-year-old Kendrick recorded a .275 batting average with two home runs and 14 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for the Nationals. The club declined his $6.5 million mutual option for 2021 following the season, and the veteran infielder received a $2.25 million buyout from Washington.

Kendrick was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring injury on Sept. 9 and was shut down for the remainder of the season. In his four seasons with the Nationals, he hit .316 with 30 homers and 113 RBIs.

In 1,621 career games between the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Nationals, Kendrick finished with a .294 batting average, 127 home runs and 724 RBIs.