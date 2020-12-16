Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Veteran catcher Mike Zunino has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Rays on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

League sources told MLB Media and the Tampa Bay Times that Zunino will earn $2 million in salary for the 2021 season and receive a $1 million buyout if the Rays decline their club option for 2022. According to the outlets, the 2022 club option is worth up to $7 million based on playing time.

The 29-year-old Zunino had a .147 batting average with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 28 games last season, his second in Tampa. The veteran catcher is known more for his defensive prowess.

Zunino did, however, record a .279 batting average with two home runs and four RBIs in the Rays' American League Championship Series win over the Houston Astros. Tampa Bay went on to lose the World Series in six games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rays declined Zunino's $4.5 million option for 2021 following their loss to the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Also Wednesday, the Rays agreed to minor league contracts with right-handed pitchers David Hess and Andrew Kittredge and catcher Joe Odom. The three players received invites to major league spring training.