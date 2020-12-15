Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says he hasn't decided if he wants to return for the job after the 2021 season.

Baker made the comments during a video conference call Monday. The 71-year-old manager has one year remaining on his contract with the franchise.

"Maybe," Baker told reporters, when asked about a return to the role after this season. "Depends how I feel. Depends on how the team feels about me.

"You never know what changes are going to come about in life."

The Astros hired Baker in January to replace fired manager A.J. Hinch. Hinch -- now the manager of the Detroit Tigers -- was relieved of his duties after he was suspended for the 2020 season for his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scheme.

Baker led the Astros to a 29-31 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season. The Astros then beat the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card round before they beat the Oakland Athletics in the American League Division Series. They then lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in a seven-game American League Championship Series.

In July, the Astros picked up the second-year option on Baker's contract.

Baker started his managerial career in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants. The three-time Manager of the Year went on to a four-year tenure with the Chicago Cubs after he spent 10 years in San Francisco.

Baker also managed the Cincinnati Reds from 2008 through 2013. He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Washington Nationals before he was hired to coach the Astros.

He owns an 1,892-1,667 record over his 23-year career.