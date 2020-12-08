Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox on Tuesday acquired right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn as part of a trade with the Texas Rangers.

Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic that the White Sox will send right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning and left-handed pitcher Avery Weems to Texas as part of the swap. The trade is pending a review of medical records.

Advertisement

Lynn, 33, started a league-high 13 games and appeared in a league-high 84 innings last season for the Rangers. He posted a 6-3 record and 3.32 ERA in 2020. Lynn posted a 16-11 record with a 3.67 ERA in 33 appearances in 2019.

He owns a 104-71 record and a 3.57 ERA for his career. Lynn -- a 2012 All-Star -- has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees during his nine-year MLB tenure.

Dunning, 25, was the White Sox's No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft went 2-0 with a 3.97 ERA in seven appearances last season.

Dunning was drafted by the Washington Nationals, but was traded in 2016 with Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the White Sox in exchange for outfielder Adam Eaton. Weems, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the White Sox in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Lynn has a $9.3 million salary in 2021 before he hits free agency next off-season.