Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will start their title defense with a game against the Colorado Rockies as part of an Opening Day quadruple-header on April 1 on ESPN.

The network announced its broadcast plans on Thursday. ESPN will air 11 season-opening games for the first week of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Los Angeles faces Colorado at 4 p.m. EST as the second game of the broadcast. The game will take place at Coors Field in Denver.

The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of the broadcast at 1 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium. The 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals host the New York Mets in the third game at 7 p.m. EST at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros in the nightcap at 10 p.m. EST in Oakland, Calif.

National League MVP Freddie Freeman will lead his Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of ESPN's April 4 broadcast at 1 p.m. EST in Philadelphia.

American League MVP Jose Abreu will then lead his Chicago White Sox against Mike Trout's Los Angeles Angels at 8:30 p.m. EST on April 4 in Anaheim, Calif.

ESPN will have another quadruple-header of MLB games on April 5. The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins at 1 p.m. EST in the first game of that four-game slate. The Cleveland Indians then host the Kansas City Royals at 4 p.m. EST.

The third game of April 5 features the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7 p.m. EST. The Seattle Mariners host the White Sox in the nightcap at 10 p.m. EST.

The Phillies will host the New York Mets in ESPN's final broadcast of season openers at 7 p.m. EST on April 6.