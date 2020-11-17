Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) dislocated his right shoulder while celebrating after a home run during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 18. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Cody Bellinger underwent surgery to repair his dislocated right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday.

The Dodgers said in a statement that Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. According to the team, Bellinger will begin rehabilitating next week in Arizona and should be ready for spring training.

Bellinger suffered the shoulder injury while celebrating his seventh-inning home run during the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series last month. His shoulder popped out of place when he bashed forearms with teammate Kike Hernandez in celebration of the homer.

The 25-year-old Bellinger said team doctors popped it back into place "real quick," and he returned to the outfield to finish the game. He didn't miss any time during the World Series as the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the championship.

Bellinger, a two-time All-Star selection and the 2019 NL MVP, recorded a .239 batting average with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.