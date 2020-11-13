Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as general manager Friday, making her the first woman to hold the position in Major League Baseball history.

Ng comes to the Marlins after nine years as senior vice president of baseball operations for MLB.

She replaces outgoing Marlins general manager Michael Hill, whose contract wasn't renewed at the end of the 2020 season. Hill has interviewed for the New York Mets' open general manager position.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Ng said in a statement.

"We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success."

In addition to becoming the highest-ranking woman in the MLB, Ng is becomes the second person of Asian descent to take the general manager title after Farhan Zaidi, the former Los Angeles Dodgers GM and current president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants.

Ng began her career interning with the Chicago White Sox before being promoted to assistant director of baseball operations. In 1998, she became the New York Yankees' assistant general manager.

She became vice president and assistant general manager of the Dodgers in 2001 and began serving as the team's interim farm director in 2004.

"On behalf of principal owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement.

"Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community."