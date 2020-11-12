Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu won the 2020 Most Valuable Player awards Thursday night.

Freeman captured the National League MVP Award after receiving 28 of the 30 first-place ballots in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He beat out Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who received the remaining two first-place votes, and San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado for the award.

Advertisement

Freeman, who battled COVID-19 about three weeks before the delayed Opening Day in late July, overcame the virus and recorded a .341 batting average with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs in all 60 games. He led MLB in doubles (23) and scored 51 runs.

Behind the 31-year-old Freeman, the Braves won the NL East and came within one win of reaching the World Series for the first time since 1999.

Freeman, a four-time All-Star, is the sixth different player in franchise history to win the NL MVP Award. Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones most recently earned the honor in 1999.

Meanwhile, Abreu was named the American League MVP after helping guide the White Sox to their first postseason berth in 12 years.

The 33-year-old first baseman received 21 of the 30 first-place votes and 374 points from the BBWAA, edging Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez and New York Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu for the award.

Ramirez was second with eight first-place votes and 303 points, while LeMahieu -- who won the AL batting crown -- came in third with one first-place vote and 230 points.

Abreu led the major leagues with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He batted .317 with 19 home runs and led the AL with 76 hits.

Abreu, a three-time All-Star selection, became the fourth player in White Sox history to win the AL MVP. He joined Frank Thomas (1993-94), Dick Allen (1972) and Nellie Fox (1959).