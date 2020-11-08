Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals invited President-elect Joe Biden to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the team's season opener in 2021.

In the team's Opening Day game next year, the Nationals are scheduled to host the New York Mets on April 1 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

"We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season," the Nationals said in a statement Saturday night. "We're excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation's capital."

Biden last threw out a first pitch as vice president in the 2009 season, when the Baltimore Orioles hosted the New York Yankees at Camden Yards on Opening Day. He has frequently been spotted at games, including the 2009 World Series when the Philadelphia Phillies played the New York Yankees.

William Howard Taft started the tradition of presidents throwing out the first pitch in 1910. Since then, every sitting president except Donald Trump has performed the honor at least once at a MLB game.

Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park and was jeered when introduced as the Houston Astros played the Nationals.