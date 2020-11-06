Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson says he won't change his style of play to fit in with new manager Tony La Russa after the star infielder saw "news" that the two might not get along.

The White Sox hired La Russa -- who came out of retirement -- on Oct. 29. The 76-year-old longtime St. Louis Cardinals skipper hasn't managed since 2011.

"Nah, that won't happen," Anderson told reporters Thursday, when asked about potential changes to his energetic style during games.

"I won't change my style, the way I play, for Tony. I will continue to be me. I always have, and I always will."

Critics of the hire have wondered if La Russa's methodical approach to the game can mesh with a new era of baseball players, who follow home runs with bat flips and display their personalities with flashy celebrations.

"We'll see what happens, I guess, if I do a bat flip or if I [celebrate] one, we'll see what happens," Anderson said. "But no, I will not be changing the way I play or the way I approach the game."

Anderson, 27, led Major League Baseball with a .335 batting average in 2019. He hit .322 with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs and an American League-high 45 runs scored in 49 games in 2020.

He also claimed his first career Silver Slugger Award on Thursday. He was one of three White Sox players to win the award, which is given to the best offensive player at each position in each league.

Anderson said he has yet to hear from La Russa since he was hired as the White Sox new manager. Chicago fired former manager Rick Renteria on Oct. 12, despite the franchise's first playoff berth since 2008.

Renteria posted a 236-309 record in four seasons at the helm in Chicago. La Russa has a career record of 2,728-2,365.

"There's been a lot of news saying that we might not get along,'' Anderson said of La Russa. "Hopefully, we can get along and continue to do what the ultimate goal is -- to try to win a championship on the South Side.

La Russa told MLB Network Thursday that he thinks the White Sox have the chance to win "all kinds of games" in 2020, whether the score is 2-1 or 12-11.

"It's very rare for a manager to come in to a club this exciting and ready to win," La Russa said. "Normally you take over a club that is struggling.

"I watched them in spring training the last couple of years. You can see the talent. I see the potential of having a very complete club."

La Russa has three World Series titles, four Manager of the Year awards and six league pennants, along with 33 years of managerial experience. His 2,728 wins are third all-time, behind only Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763).

"He's still been watching the game, so he pretty much does know what's going on," Anderson said of La Russa. "It's not like he's got to get out there and play.

"All he has to do is just manage us, and I'm pretty sure he's going to know how to do that. He's in the Hall of Fame for a reason. I'm just excited to see the Tony that everybody's talking about. Learn from him and see which way this thing's going to go."