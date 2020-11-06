Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson says he won't change his style of play to fit in with new manager Tony La Russa after the star infielder saw "news" that the two might not get along.
The White Sox hired La Russa -- who came out of retirement -- on Oct. 29. The 76-year-old longtime St. Louis Cardinals skipper hasn't managed since 2011.
"Nah, that won't happen," Anderson told reporters Thursday, when asked about potential changes to his energetic style during games.
"I won't change my style, the way I play, for Tony. I will continue to be me. I always have, and I always will."
Critics of the hire have wondered if La Russa's methodical approach to the game can mesh with a new era of baseball players, who follow home runs with bat flips and display their personalities with flashy celebrations.
"We'll see what happens, I guess, if I do a bat flip or if I [celebrate] one, we'll see what happens," Anderson said. "But no, I will not be changing the way I play or the way I approach the game."
Anderson, 27, led Major League Baseball with a .335 batting average in 2019. He hit .322 with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs and an American League-high 45 runs scored in 49 games in 2020.
He also claimed his first career Silver Slugger Award on Thursday. He was one of three White Sox players to win the award, which is given to the best offensive player at each position in each league.
Anderson said he has yet to hear from La Russa since he was hired as the White Sox new manager. Chicago fired former manager Rick Renteria on Oct. 12, despite the franchise's first playoff berth since 2008.
Renteria posted a 236-309 record in four seasons at the helm in Chicago. La Russa has a career record of 2,728-2,365.
"There's been a lot of news saying that we might not get along,'' Anderson said of La Russa. "Hopefully, we can get along and continue to do what the ultimate goal is -- to try to win a championship on the South Side.
La Russa told MLB Network Thursday that he thinks the White Sox have the chance to win "all kinds of games" in 2020, whether the score is 2-1 or 12-11.
"It's very rare for a manager to come in to a club this exciting and ready to win," La Russa said. "Normally you take over a club that is struggling.
"I watched them in spring training the last couple of years. You can see the talent. I see the potential of having a very complete club."
La Russa has three World Series titles, four Manager of the Year awards and six league pennants, along with 33 years of managerial experience. His 2,728 wins are third all-time, behind only Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763).
"He's still been watching the game, so he pretty much does know what's going on," Anderson said of La Russa. "It's not like he's got to get out there and play.
"All he has to do is just manage us, and I'm pretty sure he's going to know how to do that. He's in the Hall of Fame for a reason. I'm just excited to see the Tony that everybody's talking about. Learn from him and see which way this thing's going to go."
This week in Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins players pose for a picture after defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-0
in the National League Wild Card Game to win their first playoff series in 17 years in Chicago on Friday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson (L) scores as the Cubs' Victor Caratini waits for the ball at home plate. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Willson Contreras bats against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Yu Darvish returns to dugout after delivering against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Marcel Ozuna (R) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Braves advanced to the National League Divisional Series
for the first time in 19 years after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) pretends to take photos as he celebrates with teammates Adam Duvall (L) and Cristian Pache (C) after they won Game 2. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Raisel Iglesias reacts after a two-run home run by Ozuna. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' dugout watches the game. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez (R) touches home plate ahead of the tag of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez as umpire John Tumpane looks on in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Yankees defeated the Indians 10-9. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge prepares to swing at a pitch from the Indians' Carlos Carrasco. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' James Karinchak looks up after giving up a grand slam to the Yankees' Gio Urshela. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Urshela pumps his fist after hitting a grand slam. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor reacts after hitting an RBI double. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (C) celebrates with teammates after knocking in the winning 1-0 run
in the 13th inning against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' mascot, Blooper, waves a banner. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Trevor Bauer throws a pitch to the Braves. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game in Chicago on Wednesday. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 5-1
. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ hits a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson hits three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ (R) catches a fly ball hit by the Marlins' Matt Joyce. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson (C) celebrates with Chad Wallach (L) after hitting three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate an 8-2 win
over the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Blue Jays. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (L) congratulates Danny Jansen (9) after Jansen's solo home run. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches to the Cleveland Indians during the AL Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor forces out the Yankees' Gleyber Torres at second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor (L) is congratulated by Roberto Perez after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A Cleveland Indians team family member sits among the fan cutouts. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians and Yankees line up for the start of the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals players exchange hugs after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2
, ensuring them a playoff spot, in St. Louis on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Eric Yardley delivers a pitch to the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Brett Anderson (R) shows his injured finger to a trainer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Angels (R) Patrick Sandoval hangs his head as Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run that led to a Dodgers' 5-0 victory
in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Angels' Jo Adell climbs the wall as Pollock's solo home run hit flies out of reach. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May delivers a pitch against the Angels. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and walked two. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Pirates 8-6. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Adam Frazier (R) is tagged out at home plate by the Indians' Roberto Pérez. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates bull pen cheers for Andrew Susac at bat. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor makes a diving catch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Michale Perez tucks in as his bat breaks against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday. The Rays defeated the Phillies 5-0. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Didi Gregorius (R) listens as manager Joe Girardi (L) pulls reliever Hector Neris from the game. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Gregorius (R) forces out the Rays' Michael Brosseau at second base and throws to first for a double play. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo