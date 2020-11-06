Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox on Friday rehired manager Alex Cora nearly 10 months after he was fired by the American League East franchise for his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scheme.

Sources told MLB Network, MassLive.com and the Boston Globe of the hire.

The Red Sox fired Cora on Jan. 14, one day after Major League Baseball suspended the former Houston Astros bench coach for his role in the sign-stealing scheme.

The Red Sox first hired Cora in 2018. He led them to a 108-54 record and a World Series title in his first season.

Cora then led the Red Sox to an 84-78 record in 2019 before his was suspended for the entire 2020 season and later fired.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke led Boston to a 24-36 record in 2020. The Red Sox announced on the final day of the 2020 regular season that Roenicke would not return as manager in 2021.

Philadelphia Phillies director of integrative baseball performance Sam Fuld, Miami Marlins bench coach James Rowson, New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly also were candidates for the job.

Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch -- who also was suspended for a season and fired due to his role in the sign-stealing scheme -- was hired in October to manage the Detroit Tigers.