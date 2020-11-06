Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves had four players win a 2020 Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night, more than any other team in Major League Baseball.

All the winners -- nine from the National League and nine from the American League -- were announced on MLB Network. The Silver Slugger Award is given annually to the best offensive player at each position.

Advertisement

Braves National League MVP finalist Freddie Freeman won the award for first base in the National League. Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud and outfielders Ronaldo Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna also won the honors.

The Chicago White Sox had an American League-best three players win -- including MVP finalist Jose Abreu, who won for first base for the third time in his career. Chicago Shortstop Tim Anderson and outfielder Eloy Jimenez also won their first Silver Slugger awards.

The San Diego Padres were the only other team with multiple award winners -- first baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado, who each won their first.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout won his eighth Silver Slugger Award and now trails only Barry Bonds for the most in MLB history (12).

D.J. LeMahieu of the New York Yankees and Donovan Solano of the San Francisco Giants won awards at second base. Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez also won a Silver Slugger.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz were also winners Thursday night.