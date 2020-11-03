Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer and Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber are among the finalists for the top honors from the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists on Monday. Voting for the honors takes place after the final day of the regular season, which means postseason performances aren't considered.
The winners of the American League and National League awards will be announced from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12 on MLB Network. Each segment of those broadcasts will start at 6 p.m. EST.
Winners for the Gold Glove awards will be announced at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday on ESPN. Silver Slugger award winners will be announced on Thursday on MLB Network. The All-MLB Team will be revealed during the week of Dec. 7 on MLB Network.
MLB Award finalists
American League
MVP
D.J. LeMahieu, New York Yankees
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians
Hyun Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays
Rookie of the Year
Cristian Javier, Houston Astros
Kyle Lewis, Seattle Mariners
Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
Manager of the Year
Charlie Montoyo, Toronto Blue Jays
Rick Renteria, Chicago White Sox
National League
MVP
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
Cy Young
Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds
Yu Darvish, Chicago Cubs
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Rookie of the Year
Alex Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies
Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres
Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
Manager of the Year
David Ross, Chicago Cubs
Jayce Tingler, San Diego Padres