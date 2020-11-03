Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer and Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber are among the finalists for the top honors from the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists on Monday. Voting for the honors takes place after the final day of the regular season, which means postseason performances aren't considered.

Advertisement

The winners of the American League and National League awards will be announced from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12 on MLB Network. Each segment of those broadcasts will start at 6 p.m. EST.

Winners for the Gold Glove awards will be announced at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday on ESPN. Silver Slugger award winners will be announced on Thursday on MLB Network. The All-MLB Team will be revealed during the week of Dec. 7 on MLB Network.

MLB Award finalists

American League

MVP

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

D.J. LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

Cy Young

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins

Hyun Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays

Rookie of the Year

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros

Kyle Lewis, Seattle Mariners

Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox

Manager of the Year

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Charlie Montoyo, Toronto Blue Jays

Rick Renteria, Chicago White Sox

National League

MVP

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Cy Young

Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds

Yu Darvish, Chicago Cubs

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Rookie of the Year

Alex Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

Manager of the Year

Don Mattingly, Miami Marlins

David Ross, Chicago Cubs

Jayce Tingler, San Diego Padres