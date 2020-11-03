Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A rare baseball card for Major League Baseball legend Honus Wagner has sold for more than $1.4 million.

The card sold as part of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction, which closed on Monday. It sold for $1,426,800 and had a minimum bid of $250,000.

The T206 Wagner card is one of the most sought-after pieces of sports memorabilia. The card was issued from 1909 through 1911 inside cigarette packs from the American Tobacco Company.

Its sale price is a record for a Wagner card rated PR-FR 1, which is one of the worst grades a card can get based on its condition. Other T206 Wagner cards -- in better condition -- have sold for more than $3 million.

The Goldin auction also featured a Michael Jordan basketball card, which sold for $124,000. A 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card also sold for $584,000 as part of the auction.

Wagner played from 1897 through 1917. The 1936 Hall of Fame inductee hit .328 and had 101 home runs and 723 stolen bases in 21 seasons.

Wagner spent 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He spent his first three seasons with the Louisville Colonels. He won the 1909 World Series and collected eight batting titles during his decorated baseball career.

Wagner died on Dec. 6, 1955. He was 81.