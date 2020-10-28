Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night before he returned to the field for postgame hugs, photos and celebrations.
Fox announced the news of Turner's positive test just after the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Arlington, Texas, to capture their first championship since 1988. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Turner later confirmed the result.
Sources told ESPN, Fox Sports and the Southern California News Group that a lab informed MLB in the second inning of an inconclusive result from a test Turner took on Monday. Additional samples were taken Tuesday and showed Turner was positive. MLB then called the Dodgers and told them to remove Turner from the game.
Turner had been asked to isolate from teammates, but refused in order to celebrate with the Dodgers after their win.
"It's a bittersweet night for us," Manfred said during a postgame interview on Fox. "We're glad to be done. I do think it's a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed.
"But obviously we're concerned when any of our players test positive. We learned during the game that Justin was positive."
Turner went 0 for 3 in Game 6 before he was removed at the start of the eighth inning. The team did not explain his exit at the time. Turner was the first player confirmed to have COVID-19 since the MLB playoffs began in late September.
Turner was not initially with teammates for the on-field celebration after the final out, but he was later spotted by Fox TV cameras. He was seen embracing teammates before he sat with teammates for a photo. He pulled his mask down at one point and removed it altogether during the celebration.
"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all," Turner tweeted early Wednesday. "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine.
"Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team and unbelievably happy for the city of [Los Angeles]."
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters, "If there were people around him without masks, that's not good optics at all."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Friedman sat next to Turner -- none with masks -- for the team photo. Friedman said the Dodgers would be tested when they returned to their hotel.
"I can't state strongly enough how big of a role he played in the success of the organization, for him being a free agent not knowing how the future is going to play out, I don't think anyone was going to stop him from going out," Friedman said of Turner.
"From his standpoint, him having a chance to take a picture with the trophy was incredibly important and meaningful to him."
When asked why Turner was on the field, Roberts said he didn't know any additional information about the positive test result. He also said he "didn't touch" Turner.
This week in Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins players pose for a picture after defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-0
in the National League Wild Card Game to win their first playoff series in 17 years in Chicago on Friday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson (L) scores as the Cubs' Victor Caratini waits for the ball at home plate. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Willson Contreras bats against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Yu Darvish returns to dugout after delivering against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Marcel Ozuna (R) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Braves advanced to the National League Divisional Series
for the first time in 19 years after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) pretends to take photos as he celebrates with teammates Adam Duvall (L) and Cristian Pache (C) after they won Game 2. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Raisel Iglesias reacts after a two-run home run by Ozuna. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' dugout watches the game. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez (R) touches home plate ahead of the tag of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez as umpire John Tumpane looks on in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Yankees defeated the Indians 10-9. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge prepares to swing at a pitch from the Indians' Carlos Carrasco. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' James Karinchak looks up after giving up a grand slam to the Yankees' Gio Urshela. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Urshela pumps his fist after hitting a grand slam. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor reacts after hitting an RBI double. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (C) celebrates with teammates after knocking in the winning 1-0 run
in the 13th inning against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' mascot, Blooper, waves a banner. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Trevor Bauer throws a pitch to the Braves. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game in Chicago on Wednesday. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 5-1
. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ hits a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson hits three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ (R) catches a fly ball hit by the Marlins' Matt Joyce. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson (C) celebrates with Chad Wallach (L) after hitting three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate an 8-2 win
over the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Blue Jays. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (L) congratulates Danny Jansen (9) after Jansen's solo home run. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches to the Cleveland Indians during the AL Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor forces out the Yankees' Gleyber Torres at second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor (L) is congratulated by Roberto Perez after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A Cleveland Indians team family member sits among the fan cutouts. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians and Yankees line up for the start of the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals players exchange hugs after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2
, ensuring them a playoff spot, in St. Louis on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Eric Yardley delivers a pitch to the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Brett Anderson (R) shows his injured finger to a trainer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Angels (R) Patrick Sandoval hangs his head as Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run that led to a Dodgers' 5-0 victory
in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Angels' Jo Adell climbs the wall as Pollock's solo home run hit flies out of reach. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May delivers a pitch against the Angels. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and walked two. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Pirates 8-6. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Adam Frazier (R) is tagged out at home plate by the Indians' Roberto Pérez. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates bull pen cheers for Andrew Susac at bat. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor makes a diving catch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Michale Perez tucks in as his bat breaks against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday. The Rays defeated the Phillies 5-0. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Didi Gregorius (R) listens as manager Joe Girardi (L) pulls reliever Hector Neris from the game. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Gregorius (R) forces out the Rays' Michael Brosseau at second base and throws to first for a double play. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo