Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays say they need to stop the Los Angeles Dodgers' streak of first-inning runs to extend the World Series, while the Dodgers can win the title with a Game 6 triumph Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Los Angeles has scored in the first inning of three consecutive World Series games and leads the series 3-2 after a Game 5 win Sunday at Globe Life Field.

"It's a problem," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters. "We need to correct that and we don't have much time to correct it. It needs to be fixed for Game 6."

Tony Gonsolin will trot out to the mound and start Game 6 for Los Angeles. The Rays will send out ace pitcher Blake Snell in an attempt to force a Game 7.

The first pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EDT at Globe Life Field. The game will air on Fox.

"I'm excited to be in a position to pitch Game 6," Snell said. "That's a tough team over there. We have to keep playing really, really good baseball."

Gonsolin has given up eight runs in 7 2/3 innings this postseason, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is confident that the rookie right-handed pitcher can lead the Dodgers to their first title since 1988.

"Gonsolin is going to start and we expect to win," Roberts said. "That's all we are thinking about."

Clayton Kershaw piloted the Dodgers to a Game 5 win Sunday to give Los Angeles a 3-2 series lead. The Dodgers posted two runs in the first inning and had a 3-0 lead before Kershaw allowed two runs in the third inning.

The Los Angeles bullpen didn't allow the Rays to score again over the final three innings.

"We have to prevent them from getting early leads on us," Cash said. "Offensively, we have to do our part earlier and set a tone. We have to bounce back."

The Dodgers also got out to an early lead with five unanswered runs to start Game 3. They scored early in Game 4, but the Rays rallied to win.

Justin Turner hit a solo home run to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Dodgers beat the Rays in Game 3. He also hit a solo shot in the first inning of Game 4. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager plated Mookie Betts with an RBI single for the first run on Sunday for another early edge.

Seager has hit a team-best .471 in the series. He also has two home runs and four RBIs. Left fielder Joc Pederson has hit .300 with a home run and three RBIs in the World Series.

Pederson also hit a solo home run in the second inning on Sunday to help the Dodgers get by the Rays in Game 5.

The Dodgers' Nos. 1 through 4 hitters -- Betts, Seager, Turner and Max Muncy -- are a combined 20 for 51 (.392) with 10 RBIs, 11 runs scored and five walks in the last three games of the 2020 World Series.

"We are facing some really good arms," Pederson said of the Rays' pitchers. "The last thing we want to do is get behind."

Snell allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings to help the Rays beat the Dodgers in Game 2. The Rays scored in the first inning and held a 5-0 lead through 5 1/2 innings of that victory.

The 2018 Cy Young award winner will likely need more early run support on Tuesday if he hopes to carry the American League franchise into a winner-take-all Game 7.

"We still feel like we are going to do this," Snell said. "We feel like we have a great team. That's what makes us so good. We enjoying playing baseball with one another. It's a big family."