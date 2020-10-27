Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball teams have amassed a collective $8.3 billion in debt and will have up to $3 billion in operational losses this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept fans from and attending games, a top MLB official said.
Commissioner Rob Manfred talked about the "devastating losses" during an interview Monday with Sportico. The abbreviated 2020 MLB season ends this week as the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers conclude the World Series in Arlington, Texas.
"We are going to be at historic high levels of debt," Manfred said. "And it's going to be difficult for the industry to weather another year where we don't have fans in the ballpark and have other limitations on how much we can't play and how we can play."
All 30 MLB clubs took on debt so they could fund their businesses this season, which was hit hard by lost ticket revenue and a large decrease in games played at home ballparks due to COVID-19.
MLB players were at spring training in March when the 2020 season was suspended due to the pandemic. The season was scheduled to begin March 26, but was postponed until July 23.
The regular-season schedule also was downsized from 162 games to just 60 games. Fans were not allowed to attend regular-season games for any MLB team, which resulted in major revenue losses for franchises.
Close to 11,500 fan have been allowed to attend each 2020 World Series game. Game 6 starts at 8:08 p.m. EDT on Tuesday in Arlington. Game 7 -- if it's necessary -- will be played at 8:09 p.m. EDT Wednesday also will be played at Globe Life Field.
MLB has used the facility as a neutral-site venue as a safety precaution for the pandemic. The league also used four hub cities for the American League Division Series and National League Division Series as a protective measure.
Additional COVID-19 surges also could impact the 2021 MLB season. Manfred said financial losses "have been devastating for the industry" and have led to layoffs for baseball operations personnel and other staff members throughout the league.
The revenue decline and an uncertain future also impacts teams' plans for free agency and additional personnel moves. Clubs could be unwilling to commit to large salaries for players due to the uncertainty about future revenue and losses.
The players' and owners' collective bargaining agreement, which is used to determine many financial decisions and revenue splits for the league, expires Dec. 1, 2021.
"I think the one thing we've learned is that COVID is a really unpredictable virus," Manfred said. "We don't know what's next. But at this point, it's just impossible to speculate what next year's going to look like. We'll just have to get closer and then we'll make the best decisions we can."
The league and players union said no players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the playoffs began in late September. Fifty-seven positive tests emerged from players and staff during the regular season.
This week in Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins players pose for a picture after defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-0
in the National League Wild Card Game to win their first playoff series in 17 years in Chicago on Friday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson (L) scores as the Cubs' Victor Caratini waits for the ball at home plate. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Willson Contreras bats against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Yu Darvish returns to dugout after delivering against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Marcel Ozuna (R) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Braves advanced to the National League Divisional Series
for the first time in 19 years after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) pretends to take photos as he celebrates with teammates Adam Duvall (L) and Cristian Pache (C) after they won Game 2. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Raisel Iglesias reacts after a two-run home run by Ozuna. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' dugout watches the game. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez (R) touches home plate ahead of the tag of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez as umpire John Tumpane looks on in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Yankees defeated the Indians 10-9. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge prepares to swing at a pitch from the Indians' Carlos Carrasco. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' James Karinchak looks up after giving up a grand slam to the Yankees' Gio Urshela. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Urshela pumps his fist after hitting a grand slam. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor reacts after hitting an RBI double. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (C) celebrates with teammates after knocking in the winning 1-0 run
in the 13th inning against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' mascot, Blooper, waves a banner. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Trevor Bauer throws a pitch to the Braves. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game in Chicago on Wednesday. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 5-1
. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ hits a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson hits three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ (R) catches a fly ball hit by the Marlins' Matt Joyce. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson (C) celebrates with Chad Wallach (L) after hitting three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate an 8-2 win
over the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Blue Jays. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (L) congratulates Danny Jansen (9) after Jansen's solo home run. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches to the Cleveland Indians during the AL Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor forces out the Yankees' Gleyber Torres at second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor (L) is congratulated by Roberto Perez after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A Cleveland Indians team family member sits among the fan cutouts. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians and Yankees line up for the start of the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals players exchange hugs after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2
, ensuring them a playoff spot, in St. Louis on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Eric Yardley delivers a pitch to the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Brett Anderson (R) shows his injured finger to a trainer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Angels (R) Patrick Sandoval hangs his head as Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run that led to a Dodgers' 5-0 victory
in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Angels' Jo Adell climbs the wall as Pollock's solo home run hit flies out of reach. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May delivers a pitch against the Angels. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and walked two. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Pirates 8-6. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Adam Frazier (R) is tagged out at home plate by the Indians' Roberto Pérez. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates bull pen cheers for Andrew Susac at bat. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor makes a diving catch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Michale Perez tucks in as his bat breaks against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday. The Rays defeated the Phillies 5-0. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Didi Gregorius (R) listens as manager Joe Girardi (L) pulls reliever Hector Neris from the game. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Gregorius (R) forces out the Rays' Michael Brosseau at second base and throws to first for a double play. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo