Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers closed out the Tampa Bay Rays in six games Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to win their first World Series championship in 32 years.

The Dodgers took advantage of the Rays' decision to pull ace Blake Snell in the sixth inning, as Los Angeles tagged reliever Nick Anderson for the winning runs en route to a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay in Game 6.

It marked the Dodgers' first World Series title since the 1988 season, when the team defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games. It is the franchise's sixth World Series championship since relocating from Brooklyn to Los Angeles ahead of the 1958 season, and seventh overall.

The Rays grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when rookie Randy Arozarena, who has shattered numerous records this postseason, belted a solo home run to right field off Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin.

Behind Snell, the Rays carried that 1-0 lead into the sixth inning. He gave up only one hit and had nine strikeouts through five innings but was pulled after Austin Barnes' single with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

With Snell out of the picture, the Dodgers immediately went after Anderson. Mookie Betts doubled to left to advance Barnes to third. Barnes then scored on a wild pitch by Anderson to tie the game at one run apiece.

Corey Seager, this year's National League Championship Series MVP, put the Dodgers in front for good by hitting a ground ball to first that scored Betts from third.

Betts put the finishing touches on the Dodgers' championship victory with a towering solo home run in the eighth. He went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and the leadoff homer.

Gonsolin gave up one run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings for the Dodgers. Julio Urias shut the door in the ninth inning to seal the win.