Manager Dave Roberts said Cody Bellinger (L), A.J. Pollock and their Los Angeles Dodgers teammates are at their best when they play "loose" as the team heads into Game 3 of the World Series on Friday in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash have opposite mindsets before Game 3 of the World Series. The Dodgers want to play 'loose,' while Tampa Bay targets mistake-free play.

Roberts and Cash both met with reporters Thursday to talk about their respective teams ahead of the third game of the series Friday in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers have been World Series favorites all season while the Rays look to stage an upset at Globe Life Field.

"We are at our best when we are staying loose," Roberts said of the Dodgers. "There is still a lot of intensity and focus. "When you walk around the clubhouse [you can tell] the guys are ready to win a baseball game.

"You still understand the importance of every pitch in every game, but sometimes when you start to get so intense and bottled up, it starts to be a detriment. I really like the state of mind each of our guys is in."

Tampa Bay evened the series at 1-1 with a narrow Game 2 triumph and now looks to snatch momentum away from Los Angeles in the best-of-seven series.

"There is really no margin for error with the teams that we are playing," Cash said. "They are so good and so talented. If we have opportunities to get [the bullpen] into the game, we are going to do that."

The Dodgers have one of the most-expensive rosters in baseball. That All-Star filled lineup and pitching staff posted the most home runs and lowest ERA, respectively, during the regular season.

The Rays have one of the lowest payrolls in the game and are led by the red-hot bat of left fielder Randy Arozarena.

Arozarena is the only hitter on the Rays roster with a batting average over .300 this postseason. The Dodgers have four players with batting averages over .300.

The Dodgers pitching staff has a 3.53 ERA in 14 postseason games. The Rays have a 3.72 ERA in 16 games.

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles rank No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, this postseason in fielding percentage. The Rays have four errors and the Dodgers have six errors.

Cash said the Rays' appearance in 12 games in 13 days has taken a toll on players' bodies and minds before Game 3. He also said Thursday's off day was a "welcome" respite.

"We have to focus on what is at hand right now and that's doing everything we can to get [Game 3 starting pitcher] Charlie Morton some run support," Cash said. "[We need] to have some good at-bats and let Charlie do his thing."

Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine regular-season appearances. The two-time All-Star and 2017 World Series champion is 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA this postseason.

Roberts will send right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler to the mound for the Dodgers in Game 3. The Dodgers manager said Buehler is "easy going" and "jovial" at the start of his games before he ramps up his focus as his starts progress.

The 2019 All-Star was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in eight regular-season games. He is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA in four games this postseason.

Buehler will throw the first pitch 8:08 p.m. EDT in Arlington.