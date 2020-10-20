Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said his team will be tough to beat in the World Series, thanks to its surplus of strong hitters and dominant starting pitchers. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has hit a league-high seven home runs this postseason and was named 2020 ALCS MVP. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Some 11,500 fans will be allowed to attend each World Series game this week in Arlington, Texas, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays cap the brief and unique pandemic-impacted MLB season.
The Dodgers , National League pennant winners, are favored to win the series over the Rays, the American League pennant winners. The Rays are 9-5, while the Dodgers are 9-3 this postseason.
Advertisement
The best-of-seven series will air on Fox. The first pitch for Game 1 is at 8:09 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Globe Life Park.
"You can't really ask for much more than what this team is doing," Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts told reporters Sunday. "We apply pressure all nine innings. We do everything well. We are going to be tough to beat."
Los Angeles carries a lot of momentum into the series after winning three consecutive games against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series to clinch a spot in the World Series.
The Dodgers also hit the most home runs and had the best earned run average in Major League Baseball during the 60-game regular season. They were the preseason betting favorites to win the World Series.
Oddsmakers did not have the Rays among their Top 15 World Series favorites before the season.
"It's a pretty special feeling," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of going to the World Series. "I don't know if I've had many better [feelings], other than getting married and having three kids. This is right there below that. It can't get much better. This is a special group to be a part of."
Advertisement
The Rays began their postseason run with a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, and then knocked off the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay went on to beat the Astros in the ALCS to reach the World Series.
Los Angeles swept the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres before their dramatic comeback victory over the Braves in the NLCS.
Globe Life Park, the home of the Texas Rangers, also served as the venue for the NLCS. The 50,000-capacity facility was one of four stadiums MLB used as part of a strategy to limit travel and exposure to COVID-19 before the World Series and after the first round of the playoffs began in late September.
MLB also used Petco Park in San Diego, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Minute Maid Park in Houston as part of the bubble strategy. Fans were allowed at the NLCS in Arlington, but not at any ALCS or any other playoff rounds this year due to coronavirus pandemic safety precautions.
Pitching matchups close
The Dodgers and Rays posted identical 3.36 ERAs throughout the playoffs, which tied for fourth-best among the 16-team playoff field.
The Rays have allowed nine more home runs and 25 more hits than the Dodgers, but have played two more games this postseason. Dodgers pitchers have thrown just three fewer strikeouts, despite the disparity in innings pitched.
Three-time Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw leads the Dodgers' starting rotation. Los Angeles also has right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler on its staff behind the left-handed ace and likely holds an edge in head-to-head pitcher matchups for the series.
Advertisement
Blake Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young award winner, leads the Rays' rotation. The pitching staff also features Tyler Glasnow and Charlie Morton.
Kershaw is set to start Game 1 for the Dodgers, while the Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow. The Rays said that Snell will take the mound in Game 2, while the Dodgers have not announced a Game 2 starter.
Dodgers bats more balanced
The Dodgers led baseball in home runs during the regular season, but the Rays hit 25 homers this postseason, more than any other team. The Dodgers have collected a playoff-best 66 RBIs and led the National League with a team batting average of .256.
The Rays' offense ranked toward the bottom half of the league in batting average and ranked 13th in RBIs and 14th in home runs during the regular season, but has been much hotter this postseason.
Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena leads way at the plate. The 2020 ALCS MVP is hitting .382 with a league-best seven home runs this postseason. He has homered in three of his last four playoff games.
Arozarena is the only Rays hitter with a batting average over .300 this postseason. Rays right fielder Manuel Margot and third baseman Joey Wendle have also brought some pop at the plate. Margot is hitting .256 with five home runs and a team-high 11 RBIs. Wendle its hitting .255.
Unlike the Rays, the Dodgers have a balance of power and contact at the plate. Betts leads the way with a .311 batting average this postseason. Corey Seager, the 2020 NLCS MVP, has a team-high six home runs. Reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger has a .250 batting average with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Advertisement
Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock, catcher Willi Smith, first baseman Max Muncy, third baseman Justin Turner and second baseman Chris Taylor also own batting averages of least .200 this postseason.
How to watch the 2020 World Series
Game 1 at 8:09 p.m. EDT on Tuesday on Fox
Game 2 at 8:08 p.m. EDT on Wednesday on Fox
Game 3 at 8:08 p.m. EDT on Friday on Fox
Game 4 at 8:08 p.m. EDT on Saturday on Fox
Game 5 (if necessary) at 8:08 p.m. EDT on Sunday on Fox
Game 6 (if necessary) at 8:08 p.m. EDT on Oct. 27 on Fox
Game 7 (if necessary): at 8:09 p.m. EDT on Oct. 28 on Fox
This week in Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins players pose for a picture after defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in the National League Wild Card Game to win their first playoff series in 17 years in Chicago on Friday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson (L) scores as the Cubs' Victor Caratini waits for the ball at home plate. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Willson Contreras bats against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Yu Darvish returns to dugout after delivering against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Marcel Ozuna (R) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Braves advanced to the National League Divisional Series for the first time in 19 years after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) pretends to take photos as he celebrates with teammates Adam Duvall (L) and Cristian Pache (C) after they won Game 2. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Raisel Iglesias reacts after a two-run home run by Ozuna. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' dugout watches the game. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez (R) touches home plate ahead of the tag of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez as umpire John Tumpane looks on in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Yankees defeated the Indians 10-9. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge prepares to swing at a pitch from the Indians' Carlos Carrasco. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' James Karinchak looks up after giving up a grand slam to the Yankees' Gio Urshela. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Urshela pumps his fist after hitting a grand slam. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor reacts after hitting an RBI double. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (C) celebrates with teammates after knocking in the winning 1-0 run in the 13th inning against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' mascot, Blooper, waves a banner. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Trevor Bauer throws a pitch to the Braves. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game in Chicago on Wednesday. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 5-1. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ hits a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson hits three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ (R) catches a fly ball hit by the Marlins' Matt Joyce. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson (C) celebrates with Chad Wallach (L) after hitting three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate an 8-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Blue Jays. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (L) congratulates Danny Jansen (9) after Jansen's solo home run. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches to the Cleveland Indians during the AL Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor forces out the Yankees' Gleyber Torres at second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor (L) is congratulated by Roberto Perez after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A Cleveland Indians team family member sits among the fan cutouts. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians and Yankees line up for the start of the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals players exchange hugs after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2, ensuring them a playoff spot, in St. Louis on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Eric Yardley delivers a pitch to the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Brett Anderson (R) shows his injured finger to a trainer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Angels (R) Patrick Sandoval hangs his head as Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run that led to a Dodgers' 5-0 victory in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Angels' Jo Adell climbs the wall as Pollock's solo home run hit flies out of reach. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May delivers a pitch against the Angels. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and walked two. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Pirates 8-6. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Adam Frazier (R) is tagged out at home plate by the Indians' Roberto Pérez. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates bull pen cheers for Andrew Susac at bat. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor makes a diving catch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Michale Perez tucks in as his bat breaks against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday. The Rays defeated the Phillies 5-0. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Didi Gregorius (R) listens as manager Joe Girardi (L) pulls reliever Hector Neris from the game. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Gregorius (R) forces out the Rays' Michael Brosseau at second base and throws to first for a double play. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo