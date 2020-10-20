Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, who was fired Jan. 13 in connection to the team's banned sign-stealing tactics, denied involvement in the scheme in his first public comments since his dismissal.
"It's pretty clear who was involved in the video-decoding scheme, when it started, how often it happened and basically when it ended," Luhnow told KPRC Houston on Monday.
"And it's also pretty clear who was not involved. And I don't know why that information, that evidence, wasn't discussed in the ruling and wasn't used. The people who were involved that didn't leave naturally to go to other teams are all still employed by the Astros."
Luhnow and former Astros manager A.J. Hinch were fired earlier this year after Major League Baseball issued each of them one-season suspensions for their roles in the scheme.
A league investigation confirmed the Astros used a camera-based system to steal the signs of opposing teams during the 2017 and 2018 regular seasons and en route to a 2017 World Series title.
The Astros also lost four draft picks and were fined $5 million as part of MLB's punishment.
The scheme involved the Astros' usage of a garbage can behind the scenes to relay what type of pitch was on its way to Houston's hitters, which likely helped batters get on base.
Astros players watched a TV screen inside the team's video replay room at Minute Maid Park in Houston to decipher the signs from the opposing pitcher and catcher.
They then banged on the can with a baseball bat, which could be heard from the field. The batter then knew what type of pitch was on the way to the plate.
The Astros also used a computer software program to decipher opposing teams' signs.
"I didn't know we were cheating," Luhnow said. "I had no idea. I wasn't involved. Major League Baseball's report stated that I didn't know anything about the trash can banging scheme.
"They stated I might have known something about the video decoding scheme and not paid it much attention. But there was really no credible evidence of that claim.
"I didn't know. I didn't know about either of them. And it felt like, on that day, that I was getting punished for something that I didn't do. And it didn't feel right."
Luhnow said he was given access to 22,000 text messages from personnel within the Astros video room after he was fired. He said the messages exonerate him from his alleged role in the scheme. Luhnow said the messages also were part of MLB's investigation.
He said he met with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after he received a letter from the league, which detailed the accusations against him from the sign-stealing scheme. The former Astros general manager said he presented Manfred with evidence to counter the claims and also offered to take a lie detector test.
Luhnow said Manfred declined the offer for the lie detector test, and none of the evidence he submitted to the commissioner made its way into the final report.
"He was going to punish me," Luhnow said of Manfred. "There was nowhere else to go. He was going to punish A.J. [Hinch], as well, and A.J. admitted that he knew."
No Astros players have been fined or suspended in connection to the sign-stealing scheme.
This week in Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins players pose for a picture after defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-0
in the National League Wild Card Game to win their first playoff series in 17 years in Chicago on Friday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson (L) scores as the Cubs' Victor Caratini waits for the ball at home plate. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Willson Contreras bats against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Yu Darvish returns to dugout after delivering against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Marcel Ozuna (R) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Braves advanced to the National League Divisional Series
for the first time in 19 years after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) pretends to take photos as he celebrates with teammates Adam Duvall (L) and Cristian Pache (C) after they won Game 2. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Raisel Iglesias reacts after a two-run home run by Ozuna. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' dugout watches the game. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez (R) touches home plate ahead of the tag of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez as umpire John Tumpane looks on in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Yankees defeated the Indians 10-9. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge prepares to swing at a pitch from the Indians' Carlos Carrasco. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' James Karinchak looks up after giving up a grand slam to the Yankees' Gio Urshela. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Urshela pumps his fist after hitting a grand slam. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor reacts after hitting an RBI double. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (C) celebrates with teammates after knocking in the winning 1-0 run
in the 13th inning against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' mascot, Blooper, waves a banner. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Trevor Bauer throws a pitch to the Braves. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game in Chicago on Wednesday. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 5-1
. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ hits a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson hits three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ (R) catches a fly ball hit by the Marlins' Matt Joyce. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson (C) celebrates with Chad Wallach (L) after hitting three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate an 8-2 win
over the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Blue Jays. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (L) congratulates Danny Jansen (9) after Jansen's solo home run. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches to the Cleveland Indians during the AL Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor forces out the Yankees' Gleyber Torres at second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor (L) is congratulated by Roberto Perez after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A Cleveland Indians team family member sits among the fan cutouts. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians and Yankees line up for the start of the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals players exchange hugs after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2
, ensuring them a playoff spot, in St. Louis on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Eric Yardley delivers a pitch to the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Brett Anderson (R) shows his injured finger to a trainer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Angels (R) Patrick Sandoval hangs his head as Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run that led to a Dodgers' 5-0 victory
in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Angels' Jo Adell climbs the wall as Pollock's solo home run hit flies out of reach. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May delivers a pitch against the Angels. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and walked two. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Pirates 8-6. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Adam Frazier (R) is tagged out at home plate by the Indians' Roberto Pérez. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates bull pen cheers for Andrew Susac at bat. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor makes a diving catch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Michale Perez tucks in as his bat breaks against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday. The Rays defeated the Phillies 5-0. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Didi Gregorius (R) listens as manager Joe Girardi (L) pulls reliever Hector Neris from the game. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Gregorius (R) forces out the Rays' Michael Brosseau at second base and throws to first for a double play. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo