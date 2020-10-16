Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Marcell Ozuna swatted two home runs and Bryse Wilson allowed just one hit over six innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

The Braves now own a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and are one win from reaching the World Series after the 10-2 victory on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Ozuna went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the lopsided win. Wilson allowed just one run and had five strikeouts before he turned the game over to the Braves bullpen.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings in his start.

"They build on momentum really well," Kershaw told reporters. "They have that domino effect. When one thing gets going, they continue to build on that. They have great hitters and are a good team. We just have to come back and win."

Third baseman Justin Turner had two of the Dodgers three hits in the loss. The other hit was a Edwin Rios solo homer off Wilson.

"It's a great honor to get to pitch against Kershaw," Wilson said. "I was super happy to get the team the win and one step closer to the World Series."

The Dodgers and Braves were scoreless through the first two innings before Rios stepped into the batter's box to lead off the third inning. The Dodgers designated hitter took a ball before he smacked a 1-1 Wilson fastball over the right field fence at Globe Life Field for a 399-foot solo homer.

Ozuna responded in the bottom of the fourth frame with a game-tying solo shot for the Braves. Freddie Freeman lined out to start that half-inning before Ozuna stepped in to face Kershaw. The Braves designated hitter proceeded to blast a 1-0 Kershaw slider to left field for a 422-foot homer.

The Braves broke the game open with a 6-run sixth inning. Freeman, Ozuna and Dansby Swanson each had RBI doubles to push the Braves lead to 5-1 before Austin Riley and Christian Pache hit RBI singles for the final runs of the inning.

Rios brought in the final Dodgers run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning, but Ozuna responded with another solo homer in the bottom of the same frame. That blast was a 434-foot solo shot to dead center field.

Freeman and Ozuna had back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth inning for the final two runs of the game.

Dodgers stars Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy went a combined 0 for 15 in the loss. Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Freeman had two hits apiece for Atlanta.

The Braves face the Dodgers in Game 5 at 9:08 p.m. EDT on Friday in Arlington. Dustin May will start for the Dodgers. The Braves have yet to announce their starting pitcher.

The winner of the series will face the Houston Astros or Tampa Bay Rays next week in the World Series. The Rays own a 3-2 lead as the ALDS heads to Game 6 on Friday in San Diego.