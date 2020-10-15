Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will return to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series after the three-time Cy Young award winner was scratched from his start on Tuesday due to back spasms.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the move after the Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 15-3 in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

Roberts also confirmed that Kershaw felt "fine" after he dealt with the injury. Kershaw last pitched on Oct. 7 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, when he allowed six hits and three runs in six innings in a victory over the San Diego Padres.

Kershaw also picked up a victory in his first start this postseason. He allowed three hits in eight shutout innings in the win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series.

"My expectation is he is going to out there and make his start and help us win a baseball game," Roberts said of Kershaw.

"I know that if he's in a good place physically, he'll be prepared. I like where we are at."

The Dodgers battle the Braves in Game 4 at 8:08 p.m. EDT on Thursday in Arlington. Braves right-handed starting pitcher Bryse Wilson is expected to oppose the left-handed Kershaw. Atlanta leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.