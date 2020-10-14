Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (C) had three RBIs in a playoff win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson allowed just one hit in four shutout innings in a playoff win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager had four RBIs and nearly helped his team rally for a playoff win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves nearly gave up a 7-0 lead before they halted a late rally by the Atlanta Braves to take a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.
"This is a good ballclub we're playing, and they're explosive, as we saw," Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the 8-7 win on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Advertisement
"I didn't feel good with a big lead, because these guys are too powerful. But that's a good ballgame to win. They all are now. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot there at the end, and [pitcher Mark] Melancon did a great job coming in."
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the victory. Starting pitcher Ian Anderson baffled batters with his fastball, curveball and changeup trio to allow just one hit over four shutout innings.
"He kept us off-balance all night," Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager said of Anderson. "He was in the zone when he needed to be and got us to chase [pitches]."
The Braves put up five runs on Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, who was thrown into action after Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled start hours before Game 2.
Anderson and Gonsolin kept the game scoreless through the first three innings. Gonsolin then walked Ronald Acuna at the start of the fourth frame. Freeman then stepped into the batter's box. The Braves first baseman proceeded to smash a 3-2 splitter from Gonsolin to right field for a 408-foot, two-run homer.
The Dodgers began their rally in the bottom of the seventh frame. Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor hit back-to-back singles to start the half-inning. Braves relief pitcher Darren O'Day then struck out Mookie Betts before he was replaced by A.J. Minter.
The fellow Dodgers reliever allowed a 416-foot, three-run homer to Seager in his first exchange of the game to cut the Braves lead to 7-3.
Albies then smacked a 426-foot solo shot for the Braves in the second at-bat of the ninth inning. The Dodgers answered with a four-run rally in the bottom of the final frame, but could not close the gap.
Seager plated Betts with an RBI double in the third at-bat of the half-inning. Max Muncy hit a two-run homer two at-bats later to make the score 8-6. Will Smith reached base on a fielding error in the next at-bat before Bellinger brought him in with an RBI triple for the final run of the game.
Melancon then forced an A.J. Pollock ground out for the final out of Game 2. The Braves relief pitcher earned a save for his late-game effort.
Albies went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Braves. Swanson and Nick Markakis had two hits apiece for Atlanta. Seager went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and was the only Dodgers player with more than one hit in the loss.
The Dodgers face the Braves in Game 3 at 6:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in Arlington. Left-handed pitcher Julio Urias is expected to start for the Dodgers. The Braves plan to start right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright.
This week in Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins players pose for a picture after defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in the National League Wild Card Game to win their first playoff series in 17 years in Chicago on Friday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson (L) scores as the Cubs' Victor Caratini waits for the ball at home plate. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Willson Contreras bats against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Yu Darvish returns to dugout after delivering against the Marlins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Marcel Ozuna (R) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Braves advanced to the National League Divisional Series for the first time in 19 years after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) pretends to take photos as he celebrates with teammates Adam Duvall (L) and Cristian Pache (C) after they won Game 2. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Raisel Iglesias reacts after a two-run home run by Ozuna. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' dugout watches the game. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez (R) touches home plate ahead of the tag of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez as umpire John Tumpane looks on in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Yankees defeated the Indians 10-9. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge prepares to swing at a pitch from the Indians' Carlos Carrasco. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' James Karinchak looks up after giving up a grand slam to the Yankees' Gio Urshela. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Urshela pumps his fist after hitting a grand slam. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor reacts after hitting an RBI double. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (C) celebrates with teammates after knocking in the winning 1-0 run in the 13th inning against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' mascot, Blooper, waves a banner. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Trevor Bauer throws a pitch to the Braves. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game in Chicago on Wednesday. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 5-1. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ hits a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson hits three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ (R) catches a fly ball hit by the Marlins' Matt Joyce. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson (C) celebrates with Chad Wallach (L) after hitting three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate an 8-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Blue Jays. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (L) congratulates Danny Jansen (9) after Jansen's solo home run. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches to the Cleveland Indians during the AL Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor forces out the Yankees' Gleyber Torres at second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor (L) is congratulated by Roberto Perez after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A Cleveland Indians team family member sits among the fan cutouts. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians and Yankees line up for the start of the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals players exchange hugs after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2, ensuring them a playoff spot, in St. Louis on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Eric Yardley delivers a pitch to the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Brett Anderson (R) shows his injured finger to a trainer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Angels (R) Patrick Sandoval hangs his head as Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run that led to a Dodgers' 5-0 victory in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Angels' Jo Adell climbs the wall as Pollock's solo home run hit flies out of reach. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May delivers a pitch against the Angels. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and walked two. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Pirates 8-6. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Adam Frazier (R) is tagged out at home plate by the Indians' Roberto Pérez. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates bull pen cheers for Andrew Susac at bat. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor makes a diving catch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Michale Perez tucks in as his bat breaks against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday. The Rays defeated the Phillies 5-0. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Didi Gregorius (R) listens as manager Joe Girardi (L) pulls reliever Hector Neris from the game. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Gregorius (R) forces out the Rays' Michael Brosseau at second base and throws to first for a double play. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo