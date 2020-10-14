Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (31) celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) and catcher Will Smith (16) after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for 11 runs in the first inning and cruised from there in a 15-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers' 11 runs in the opening inning were a postseason record and prevented them from falling into a 3-0 hole in the NLCS. The Braves, who lost for the first time in the 2020 playoffs, still hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Los Angeles clubbed three home runs in that first inning -- capped by Max Muncy's grand slam off Braves reliever Grant Dayton -- and every player in the lineup reached base at least once in 14 total plate appearances. Atlanta starter Kyle Wright (0-1) faced nine of those batters and retired only two before getting chased.

The Dodgers pushed their advantage to 12-0 in the second when Cody Bellinger homered to right field. Los Angeles added three more runs in the third to make it 15-0. The 15 runs allowed in the first three innings were more than the Braves gave up in their first seven postseason games combined.

The Braves finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third after Cristian Pache blasted a solo home run off Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Atlanta plated two runs in the ninth with the game already in hand for Los Angeles.

Urias (1-0) allowed one run on three hits across five innings. He notched five strikeouts and walked two. Wright was charged with seven runs on five hits and walked two. Dayton gave up eight runs on eight hits in two innings.

Game 4 of the NLCS is set for Thursday night. The Dodgers are expected to send Clayton Kershaw to the mound against the Braves' Bryse Wilson, who will be making his postseason debut.