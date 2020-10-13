Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have scratched Clayton Kershaw from his scheduled start in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday after the ace pitcher experienced back spasms.

Los Angeles announced that right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start in place of the three-time Cy Young award winner. The Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves at 6:05 p.m. EDT at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Braves lead the best-of-seven series 1-0 after a 5-1 win on Monday. Right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson is expected to start for the Braves.

Gonsolin, 26, had a 2-2 record and a 2.31 ERA in nine games this season for the Dodgers. He has yet to pitch this postseason. Kershaw, 32, won in each of his two playoff starts and has allowed nine hits and three runs in 14 innings this postseason.

The Braves had Major League Baseball's best batting average during the regular season among the 16-team playoff field. The Dodgers had the best ERA in the league.

The winner of the NLCS will face the Tampa Bay Rays or Houston Astros in the World Series next week in Arlington.