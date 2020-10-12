Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to part ways after four seasons, the team announced Monday.

Renteria finished with a 236-309 record in his four seasons with the club. He guided the White Sox to a 35-25 mark this season and the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2008. Chicago lost 2-1 to the Oakland Athletics in the wild-card round.

"This is not an easy decision for any of the parties involved to come to," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Monday. "You will not hear me, nor do I suspect anyone within the organization, share with you anything negative about Ricky Renteria, in terms of factors in this decision."

Hahn said the decision wasn't related to anything Renteria did this season, saying it is based upon "what we need to do to take that next step."

"This isn't about any of the decision-making in Game 3 of the wild-card series," Hahn said. "This isn't about anything that happened over the last couple of weeks after we clinched our position into the playoffs. This is based upon where we are as an organization and what we need to do to take that next step."

The White Sox also fired pitching coach Don Cooper, who had been a member of the team since 2002.

Renteria, 58, had one year remaining on his contract.