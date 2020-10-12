Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot (C) is greeted by teammates Ji-Man Choi (L) and Randy Arozarena (R) after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday to grab a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Manuel Margot guided the Rays to the victory with his three-run home run in the first inning after a crucial throwing error by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. An inning later, Margot showed off his defensive skills with a spectacular catch in right field.

Margot's big plays helped 36-year-old Charlie Morton earn the win. Morton, who improved to 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA over the last two postseasons, allowed five hits and no runs in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. was saddled with the loss despite a strong outing. He gave up four runs -- only one earned -- on four hits across seven innings and notched 11 strikeouts.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa belted a 438-foot solo homer in the top of the sixth to trim the Rays' lead to 3-1. McCullers, who had retired 14 straight batters, then gave up a 454-foot solo bomb to Mike Zunino in the seventh to make it a three-run game again.

The Rays held on through a tense ninth inning, when reliever Nick Anderson twice loaded the bases. The Astros plated one runner when George Springer hit into a double play, but Anderson ultimately got out of the jam when he made Alex Bregman fly out to center field.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is set for Tuesday night. The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound against the Astros' Jose Urquidy.