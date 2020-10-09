Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers scored 12 times without the help of a home run to win the final game of their National League Division Series and sweep the San Diego Padres in Arlington, Texas.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith went 5 for 6 with three RBIs in the 12-3 triumph Thursday at Globe Life Field.

The Dodgers move on to face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series next week in Arlington. The winner of the series will represent the National League in the World Series.

"They are a really good team," Smith said of the Braves. "They have a really high-powered offense and have some good arms. It should be really good baseball and we are looking forward to it."

The Padres used a Major League Baseball postseason record 11 pitchers in Thursday's loss. Six Dodgers pitchers combined to allow six hits, three runs and four walks in the win.

Reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger went 2 for 5 with three RBIs. A.J. Pollock and Joc Pederson also had two hits apiece in the victory.

Max Muncy scored on a fielder's choice to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Padres responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-1 lead.

Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Pollock and Pederson each had RBI singles in the top of the third inning to give the Dodgers a 6-2 advantage.

Smith plated Mookie Betts with an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning to give the Dodgers a five-run lead. Betts then plated Pollock in the next inning for an 8-2 advantage.

Padres slugger Manny Machado later scored on a balk in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Smith then plated Betts and Turner with an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning. Bellinger brought in the game's final runs with a two-run triple in the same frame.

"I'm glad I could help us get a win tonight," Turner said. "We are going to continue to keep going forward. Hopefully there are many more hits to come."

The Dodgers face the Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday in Arlington.