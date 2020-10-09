Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Luke Voit obliterated a slider for a 453-foot home run to ignite the New York Yankees offense in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night to tie the American League Division Series at two games apiece.

Voit launched the leadoff longball in the bottom of the second inning of the 5-1 win at Petco Park in San Diego. The Yankees also got a sixth-inning two-run homer from shortstop Gleyber Torres.

"We are a bunch of caged animals," Voit told reporters. "We want to do everything we can. We have a lot of grit on this team. We knew this would be a crazy and suspenseful series.

"We are up for the challenge, no matter what happens."

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed three hits and one run in four innings. D.J. LeMahieu, Brett Gardner, Kyle Higashioka and Torres had two hits apiece for New York.

The decisive Game 5 of the ALDS is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday in San Diego. The winner will face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, which will also be staged at "neutral" Petco Park of the National League.

"I knew they would come ready to play and relish the opportunity in a win-or-go-home game," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of his team's attitude.

LeMahieu plated Gardner on an RBI sacrifice fly for the Yankees second run in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday. Rays shortstop Willy Adames then scored when Brandon Lowe grounded into a force out in the top of the third inning.

Voit flew out to start the bottom of the sixth inning before Gardner singled to left field. Torres then stepped into the batter's box to face Rays relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.

He smacked the only offering of the exchange over the left field fence for a 410-foot homer to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead. Higashioka plated the game's final run when he brought in Torres with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start against Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow in Game 5 of the ALDS on Friday.

"They are a good club and have been playing really good baseball," Cole said Thursday. "They are going to put up a fight, just like we will. We will have to be sharp."