Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder George Springer homered twice to lead the Houston Astros to a victory and a 2-0 series lead Tuesday night over the Oakland Athletics in their American League Division Series.

Springer went deep in the third and fifth innings of the 5-2 win at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the victory.

"I'm just trying to help the team win," Springer told reporters. "It's the playoffs. This is supposed to be fun.

"You've got to enjoy it. You don't know if you're ever going to get back here. The times that you are, you might as well try to have fun."

Designated hitter Khris Davis swatted a 394-foot solo homer in the bottom of the second inning to give the Athletics an early lead.

The Astros responded in the top of the next inning . After Yuli Gurriel grounded out, Josh Reddick singled to center field and Athletics starter Sean Manaea struck out Martin Maldonado. Next, Springer worked the count full before he smashed a 3-2 curveball over the center field fence for a 410-foot, two-run homer that put Houston in front, 2-1.

In the fourth inning, Carlos Correa drove in the Astros' third run and Athletics third baseman Chad Pinder closed the gap to 3-2 with a 453-foot solo shot off Houston starter Framber Valdez.

Maldonado and Springer then hit back-to-back bombs in the top of the fifth for the final two runs of the game.

Maldonado's was a 391-foot solo homer to left off Manaea in the second at-bat. After Oakland replaced their starter with relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit, Springer sent his first offering over the left field fence for a 403-foot homer.

Valdez allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings for Houston in the win. Relief pitchers Enoli Paredes and Ryan Pressly didn't allow a run over the final two innings. Manaea allowed five hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings for Oakland in the loss.

Shortstop Marcus Semien joined Davis as the only Athletics players to have more than one hit. Springer was the only Astros player to record more than one.

The Astros are now one win away from a spot in the American League Championship Series, where they would face the winner of the ALDS series between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. That series is tied at a game apiece. Houston faced, and defeated, both teams in the playoffs last year on their way to the AL pennant.

The Athletics next face the Astros in Game 3 of the best-of-five series at 3:35 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Los Angeles. American League teams are playing the divisional and championship rounds at "neutral site" National League parks in Los Angeles and San Diego. Petco Park in San Diego will host the ALCS.