Jesus Aguilar also homered and starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara pitched three-hit ball into the seventh as the Marlins won their first postseason game since winning the World Series in 2003. The Marlins, who rallied past the Cubs in the NLCS that year, have never lost a postseason series in their 28-year history.
The Marlins -- an unlikely playoff team after losing 105 games last season -- were one of the first MLB teams to deal with a coronavirus outbreak earlier this season. Dickerson said all the adversity helped turn them into a better team.
"We don't care about who's the hero," Dickerson said. "We want to pass the bat to the next guy. ... We don't care. We want to cheer for one another, play for one another. That's what makes this game fun."
The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Ian Happ belted a homer to left field. Dickerson's three-run shot in the seventh gave the Marlins the lead for good, and Aguilar's two-run blast later in the inning clinched the victory.
Alcantara (1-0) allowed three hits and one earned run across 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He also recorded four strikeouts and had three walks.
Kyle Hendricks (0-1) got the start for the Cubs and gave up three earned runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He had three strikeouts and three walks.
Game 2 of the best-of-three-series is Thursday. Yu Darvish is projected to start for the Cubs, and rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez gets the ball for Miami.
