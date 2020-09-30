Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep of their AL Wild Card Series opponent.

Hunter Renfroe blasted the first playoff grand slam in franchise history during a six-run second inning to lead the Rays to their first postseason series victory in 12 years. Tampa Bay will play either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Indians in the AL Division Series.

"We've been confident since day one," Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow said. "So if we put our heads down and just do what we've been doing and prepare like we've been preparing, the sky's the limit."

Manuel Margot had an RBI single in the first inning to push the Rays ahead 1-0. In the second, Mike Zunino belted a two-run homer off Blue Jays ace Hyun Jin Ryu to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 3-0.

Later in the second inning, Renfroe sent an 85-mph cutter from Ryu over the left-field wall to give the Rays a commanding 7-0 advantage. Randy Arozarena drove in another run in the third with an RBI double to left.

Glasnow (1-0) got the start for the Rays and allowed only two earned runs on six hits across six innings. He also had eight strikeouts and walked one.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen had two home runs off Glasnow to score his team's only runs of the game. Ryu (0-1) was rocked for a season-high seven runs in 1 2/3 innings to receive the loss.

The Rays will face the Yankees or Indians on Monday at Petco Park in San Diego. Tampa Bay will be playing in the AL divisional round for the sixth time in franchise history.

