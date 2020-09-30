Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Nine months after Houston's illegal sign-stealing scheme was revealed, the Astros advanced to the AL Division Series with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Carlos Correa smashed a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh to send the Twins to a record 18th consecutive postseason loss. The sixth-seeded Astros will play either the Oakland Athletics or Chicago White Sox in the next round after Houston's 2-0 sweep of Minnesota in the wild-card round.

"I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don't want to see us here," Correa said. "But what are they going to say now?"

The Twins are 0-18 in the postseason since winning Game 1 of their divisional round series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 5, 2004, losing a total of seven rounds. Since that date, the Astros hold a 43-35 mark in the playoffs -- winning 10 of 15 rounds and advancing to the World Series three times.

"From the very beginning, we envisioned ourselves back in the playoffs and playing real well," Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker said. "So we never counted ourselves out at any point."

Tucker gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the fourth when he singled home Michael Brantley. Twins slugger Nelson Cruz tied the game an inning later with an RBI double to deep left.

Correa's 430-foot solo homer pushed the Astros ahead 2-1, and Tucker sealed the win with another RBI single in the ninth inning.

The Astros, who have reached the AL Championship Series in each of the past three seasons, will play the A's or the White Sox on Monday. Right-hander Lance McCullers was the only member of Houston's regular-season rotation who didn't pitch against the Twins.