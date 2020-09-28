St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (C) hit .262 this season to help his squad make the 2020 postseason. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run and had a triple in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson allowed two hits and two runs in two innings in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers in their final game of the regular season, but both National League Central teams emerged from the game with playoff berths.
Cardinals starter Austin Gomber allowed one hit and one run in four innings in the 5-2 win Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI, a home run and a triple.
St. Louis managed to clinch a spot in the postseason despite a 17-day midseason hiatus from their schedule in August due to a team COVID-19 outbreak. The Cardinals had 18 people impacted by the coronavirus and had to play 53 games in 44 days.
"When we didn't play for two weeks, you had no idea what to expect," Goldschmidt told reporters. "How were we going to play? What was going to happen? What was the schedule going to be like?
"It kind of felt like if we made the playoffs, it was going to be a huge accomplishment in itself, or to even be in the race. For us to do it, I think it's a great accomplishment."
The Cardinals (30-28) used three RBI singles to earn a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on Sunday in St. Louis. Daniel Vogelbach then plated Christian Yelich on an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth frame for the Brewers.
Bader hit a 425-foot solo homer to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jacob Nottingham then plated the game's final run with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning for the Brewers.
Brewers starter Brett Anderson allowed two hits and two runs in two innings to finish the season at 4-4. Nottingham led the Brewers at the plate with a 2 for 4 night. Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes allowed two hits and a run in 1 2/3 innings to earn his first save of the season.
"There were so many challenges that we had to deal with on a daily basis, behind the scenes things that you don't deal with in a normal year," Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said. "It wasn't pretty. We took a beating sometimes.
"We had our ups and downs, but we were able to find a way to sneak in."
The Cardinals face the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of a wild card series at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday in San Diego. The Brewers (29-31) battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of another wild card series at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Los Angeles.
This week in Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) is congratulated by teammate Tommy Edman after hitting a two-run homer against the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Louis on Thursday. The Cardinals defeated the Brewers 4-2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Christian Yelich watches the baseball go foul against the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Avisaíl García walks back to the dugout after striking out. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim snags a line drive off Garcia's bat. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen winds up to deliver against the Oakland Athletics in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Dodgers beat the A's 5-1 to earn their 40th major league victory of the shortened season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Jake McGee (L) hangs his head as the Athletics' Sean Murphy rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Will Smith hits an RBI single in the first inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Pirates Richard Rodriguez (R) celebrates the 2-1 win and the save against the Chicago Cubs with catcher Jacob Stallings in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Trevor Williams throws a pitch against the Cubs. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Jason Kipnis reaches first on an infield hit. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Billy Hamilton steals second base as the Pirates' Erik Gonzalez attempts the tag. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Adam Frazier walks back to the dugout after being called out following a video review of a slide into third base. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Atlanta Braves outfielders Ender Inciarte, Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Nick Markakis celebrate their 9-4 win over the Florida Marlins in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Jorge Alfaro (L) talks with teammate Sixto Sanchez. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson rounds third base. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Miguel Rojas goes up to bat. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics to clinch their eighth consecutive National League West title in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' AJ Pollock hits a solo home run off Athletics' pitcher Frankie Montas. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The solo home run by Pollock is beyond the reach of Athletics center-fielder Mark Canha. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May winds up to deliver against the Athletics. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez, Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor celebrate after Ramirez hit a home run off Chicago White Sox Dane Dunning in Cleveland on Monday. The Indians defeated the White Sox 7-4. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The White Sox's Jimmy Cordero throws a pitch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Aaron Civale (R) pitches against the White Sox. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The White Sox's Tim Anderson points back to the home plate umpire after being called out on strikes. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Roberto Pérez looks on from home plate. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor slides home safe as White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal loses the ball. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo