Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels fired general manager Billy Eppler after the team finished with another losing season.

The firing comes with one year remaining on Eppler's contract. Eppler -- who joined the organization in 2015 -- and the Angels concluded the 2020 campaign with their fifth consecutive losing season.

"The Angels organization would like to thank Billy for his dedication and work ethic over the last five years," Angels president John Carpino said in a statement Sunday. "We wish him and his family all the best."

The Angels finished the pandemic-shortened season with a disappointing 26-34 record. The club was expected to be a playoff contender after the hiring of manager Joe Maddon and the signing of All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon.

"Billy and I really, I thought, were great together," Maddon said after the Angels concluded their season with a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. "From the moment I met him, I thought to myself, 'This is a straight-up guy. Absolutely straight-up.' One of the most honest people I've met in this industry. Great talent evaluator.

"... I'm certain he's going to land firmly on his feet. But our friendship will endure, he and I. I really enjoyed our time together, and I told him so."

The Angels have reached the postseason only once since 2012. The club posted 80-82 records in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18, then lost 90 games in the 2019 campaign.