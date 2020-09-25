Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals and manager Dave Martinez have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension.

League sources told ESPN and USA Today Sports on Friday that Martinez agreed to a three-year extension worth about $7.5 million. The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

Martinez had an option on his contract for the 2021 season, but the new deal will replace that and keep him with the Nationals organization through the 2023 season.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo -- who signed a new contract earlier this season -- previously said that re-signing Martinez was a priority for the club.

"That's priority one is to get Davey taken care of," Rizzo told reporters earlier this month. "My plan is, and my preference is, to not pick up the option and to go well beyond it. That's the plan going forward: see if we can get something done, negotiate a longer-term deal with him that goes beyond just picking up the option."

The Nationals hired Martinez in October 2017 for his first managerial job. He led the team to an 82-80 record in his first season before guiding the franchise to its first World Series title in 2019.

Entering Friday's round of games, Martinez had a 198-193 record as a MLB manager. Once the extension is finalized, he will become the first to manage the Nationals for a fourth season since the team relocated from Montreal in 2005.