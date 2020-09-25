Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned from his television play-by-play role, one month after using a homophobic slur on the air.

"My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds," Brennaman said in a statement to Cincinnati television station WCPO on Friday. "I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me.

On Aug. 19, Brennaman was heard saying the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. The 57-year-old sportscaster didn't appear to realize he was already on the air.

After issuing an on-air apology, Brennaman was pulled off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game of the doubleheader. He handed his duties to alternate play-by-play man Jim Day.

Brennaman said Friday he was "so very sorry" for his on-air comment and hoped to continue as an announcer.

"To this great city, my hometown, a sincere thank you. I truly regret what I said and I'm so very sorry. No one loves this town more than me," Brennaman said. "I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. And it is my hope and intention to return. And if I'm given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person."

In a statement Friday, Reds CEO Bob Castellini said the club respects Brennaman's decision and "applaud his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community."

"The Brennaman family has been an intrinsic part of the Reds history for nearly fifty years," Castellini said. "We sincerely thank Thom for bringing the excitement of Reds baseball to millions of fans during his years in the booth. ... He is a fantastic talent and a good man who remains part of the Reds family forever. We wish him well."

Brennaman -- the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman -- worked for Fox Sports for almost three decades as part of the network's coverage of MLB and the NFL.

