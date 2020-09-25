Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. smashed a tape-measure home run in the first inning of Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park.

Facing a 3-1 count, Acuna sent an 89-mph cutter from Red Sox starter Chris Mazza over the left-field wall to give the Braves an early 1-0 lead. The 495-foot leadoff shot measured as the longest homer in MLB this season and tied for the fifth-longest in the Statcast Era (since 2015).

It was Acuna's 19th career leadoff home run -- the second-most in the major leagues since 2018. The 495-foot homer also was the furthest ever hit at the Braves' Truist Park, which opened in 2017.

Entering Friday's game, Acuna had a .257 batting average with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and a .997 OPS. The 22-year-old slugger set career highs with 41 homers, 101 RBIs and 37 stolen bases last season.

The Braves (34-23) held a five-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL East ahead of Friday's round of games. Atlanta has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.