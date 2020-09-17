Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Luis Garcia, Major League Baseball's youngest player, smacked an extra-innings home run to lead the Washington Nationals to a dramatic win over the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The 20-year-old second baseman hit the two-run shot in the 10th inning of the 4-2 victory Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (31-18) remain in first place in the American League East.

The Nationals (18-29) are in last place in the National League East. The reigning World Series champions are 5-5 in their last 10 games and 9.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves with 13 games remaining in the regular season.

Rays second baseman Nate Lowe hit an RBI double to right field in the bottom of the first inning to give Tampa Bay an initial 1-0 lead Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

Nationals first baseman Asdrubal Cabrera answered with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth frame to give Washington a 2-1 edge.

Brandon Lowe hit a solo shot for the Rays to tie the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning and force extra innings.

The Nationals began the 10th inning with Carter Kieboom at second base. Garcia then stepped into the batter's box to leadoff the frame.

The Nationals infielder only saw one pitch from Rays right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson. He belted the 94-mph fastball over the right center field fence for a go-ahead, two-run bomb.

Anderson's 427-foot blast had an exit velocity of 105 mph and left the field in 5.4 seconds, according to Statcast.

Nationals relief pitcher Kyle McGowin struck out the final three Rays hitters in the bottom of the 10th frame to earn his first save of the season.

Nationals starter Austin Voth allowed four hits and one run in five innings, but was not on the record for a decision. Rays starter Pete Fairbanks allowed one hit in a scoreless first inning before he left the game.

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner went 2 for 4 in the victory. Brandon Lowe went 3 for 4 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored for the Rays.

The Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The first game is at 4:25 p.m. EDT and the second game is at 7:35 p.m. EDT Thursday in Baltimore.

The Nationals will face the Miami Marlins at 5 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami.