Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Luis Garcia, Major League Baseball's youngest player, smacked an extra-innings home run to lead the Washington Nationals to a dramatic win over the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The 20-year-old second baseman hit the two-run shot in the 10th inning of the 4-2 victory Wednesday at Tropicana Field.
The Rays (31-18) remain in first place in the American League East.
The Nationals (18-29) are in last place in the National League East. The reigning World Series champions are 5-5 in their last 10 games and 9.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves with 13 games remaining in the regular season.
Rays second baseman Nate Lowe hit an RBI double to right field in the bottom of the first inning to give Tampa Bay an initial 1-0 lead Wednesday in St. Petersburg.
Nationals first baseman Asdrubal Cabrera answered with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth frame to give Washington a 2-1 edge.
Brandon Lowe hit a solo shot for the Rays to tie the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning and force extra innings.
The Nationals began the 10th inning with Carter Kieboom at second base. Garcia then stepped into the batter's box to leadoff the frame.
The Nationals infielder only saw one pitch from Rays right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson. He belted the 94-mph fastball over the right center field fence for a go-ahead, two-run bomb.
Anderson's 427-foot blast had an exit velocity of 105 mph and left the field in 5.4 seconds, according to Statcast.
Nationals relief pitcher Kyle McGowin struck out the final three Rays hitters in the bottom of the 10th frame to earn his first save of the season.
Nationals starter Austin Voth allowed four hits and one run in five innings, but was not on the record for a decision. Rays starter Pete Fairbanks allowed one hit in a scoreless first inning before he left the game.
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner went 2 for 4 in the victory. Brandon Lowe went 3 for 4 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored for the Rays.
The Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The first game is at 4:25 p.m. EDT and the second game is at 7:35 p.m. EDT Thursday in Baltimore.
The Nationals will face the Miami Marlins at 5 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami.
This week in Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a single against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago on Wednesday. The Cubs defeated
the Indians 3-2. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Oscar Mercado reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (R) is congratulated by Cameron Maybin after scoring against the Indians. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera hits a two-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. The Nationals defeated
the Rays 4-2. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Yoshimoto Tsutsugo (L) congratulates Brandon Lowe after his solo home run off the Nationals. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Juan Soto tosses his helmet to the dirt after striking out against the Rays' Peter Fairbanks. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Randy Arozarena races from second base to score on Nate Lowe's RBI double off the Nationals' starter Austin Voth. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton breaks a bat with a swing against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York City on Tuesday. The Yankess defeated the Blue Jays 20-6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Luke Voit (R) celebrates with Stanton after he hit a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Voit smiles crossing home plate after hitting a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chicago White Sox players celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in Chicago on Monday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Twins' Byron Buxton bats against the White Sox. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The White Sox's Nick Madrigal runs to steal first base. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
White Sox player Adam Engel hits an RBI-single against the Twins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is tagged out near home plate by Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson in St. Louis on Sunday. The Reds defeated the Cardinals 10-5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader motions to the press box after touching home plate to hit a three-run homer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Kolten Wong walks to the plate to bat. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals mascot Fredbird sits under an umbrella with a fishing pole among cutouts of fans watching the Reds and Cardinals play. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Houston Astros' reliever Ryan Pressly (L) fist bumps with catcher Mart'n Maldonado after earning his ninth save with a 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Kenley Jansen winds up to deliver against the Astros. Jansen blew a three-run lead in a 7-5 loss, exiting after the Astros scored four runs on five hits and an error by third baseman Max Muncy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Josh Reddick hits a two RBI double off Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo